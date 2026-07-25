First Trust Advisors LP Has $84.69 Million Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Corporation $NHC

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,302 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 165,615 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.40% of National HealthCare worth $84,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 171.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth $58,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts: Sign Up

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $225.69 on Friday. National HealthCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $232.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.63.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.82 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.10%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. National HealthCare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other news, Director Lisa Piercey acquired 949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,862.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,862.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on National HealthCare

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National HealthCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National HealthCare wasn't on the list.

While National HealthCare currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here