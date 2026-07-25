First Trust Advisors LP Has $86.87 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 176,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.19% of Itron worth $86,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Itron alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 25.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $27,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,911,618.86. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.22.

View Our Latest Report on ITRI

Itron Trading Up 0.3%

ITRI opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Itron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Itron wasn't on the list.

While Itron currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here