First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,019 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Tenet Healthcare worth $45,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $252.00 to $242.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $233.10 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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