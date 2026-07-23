First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in ASML were worth $225,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 22.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,801.86 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,745.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,518.48. The company has a market cap of $708.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 42.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is 33.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Argus set a $2,100.00 price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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