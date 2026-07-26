First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,482 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 788,491 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Tetra Tech worth $73,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.80.

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Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

See Also

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