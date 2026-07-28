First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,621 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 24,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $35,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,233 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Canadian National Railway News

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Canadian National Q2 Earnings Beat on Grain and Energy Volume Growth

Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Royal Bank of Canada analyst update

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Wells Fargo analyst update

Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Barclays analyst update

Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Canadian National Railway Receives Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs are weighing on efficiency, while the shares’ strong recent run and premium valuation may be encouraging some investors to take profits even after the earnings beat.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial set a $124.00 price target on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is 48.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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