First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in onsemi $ON

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,874 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 68,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of onsemi worth $108,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $86.81 on Friday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it.

Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst.

Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk.

Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has noted that while onsemi has beaten earnings expectations in prior quarters, the market is currently focused more on industry weakness and the upcoming report than on prior results.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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