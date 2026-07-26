First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,126,069 Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,461,342 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Genmab A/S worth $66,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genmab A/S alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 143.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Genmab A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genmab A/S wasn't on the list.

While Genmab A/S currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here