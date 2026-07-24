First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 185,465 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,298 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 185,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.03% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $116,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.07.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $193.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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