First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 194,088 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 120.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,255 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of CRH worth $37,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,021,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $377,112,000 after buying an additional 752,463 shares during the period. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CRH by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,038 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CRH by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,447 shares of the construction company's stock worth $541,313,000 after acquiring an additional 137,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings cut CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

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CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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