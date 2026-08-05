First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 21,466 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK - Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,724.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company's stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc NASDAQ: GRBK is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single‐family detached homes, townhomes and multi‐family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master‐planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

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