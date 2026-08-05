First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 305,844 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Free Report) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,735 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 305,844 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,752 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Arbor Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, insider David Erwin Friedman sold 7,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $52,795.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,713.06. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 428.41 and a current ratio of 478.85. The company has a market capitalization of $973.84 million, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 6.24%.The firm had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 971.43%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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