First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 561,661 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642,722 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 561,661 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Kraft Heinz worth $104,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is -32.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz announced a strategic alliance with Walt Disney spanning food service, media, events, and branded experiences, which could open new revenue and marketing opportunities and improve the company’s turnaround story. Article Title

Kraft Heinz announced a strategic alliance with spanning food service, media, events, and branded experiences, which could open new revenue and marketing opportunities and improve the company’s turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Traders bought 74,729 call options on KHC, far above normal volume, suggesting rising speculation on further upside in the shares.

Traders bought on KHC, far above normal volume, suggesting rising speculation on further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Kraft Heinz as an ideal LBO/take-private target may be supporting the stock by keeping deal speculation alive, especially given its beaten-down valuation profile. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Kraft Heinz as an ideal may be supporting the stock by keeping deal speculation alive, especially given its beaten-down valuation profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on consumer staples names, including KHC, suggests the stock remains a debated value play rather than a clear consensus winner. Article Title

Analyst commentary on consumer staples names, including KHC, suggests the stock remains a debated value play rather than a clear consensus winner. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that KHC had fallen in the prior session, reflecting ongoing investor caution around the company’s fundamentals and the broader consumer-staples backdrop. Article Title

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

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