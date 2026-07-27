First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 79,349 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,463 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $50,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,891 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,455 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,679 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $41,359,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $183.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.44.

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Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $206.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.48. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.12 per share, with a total value of $30,296.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,908,242.88. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 11,021 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $2,094,320.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,361.28. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 41,021 shares of company stock worth $7,195,257 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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