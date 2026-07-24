First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,501 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Zoom Communications worth $109,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company's stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.99. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $1,289,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $770,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,041.60. This represents a 19.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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