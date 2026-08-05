First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 33,929 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,823,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $48,633,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 84.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,746,000 after purchasing an additional 717,734 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,055,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:EPR opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 35.45%.The business had revenue of $196.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.410-5.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.06.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $792,780. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $413,498.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,028.93. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $589,719 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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