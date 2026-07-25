First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182,355 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 397,193 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of ExxonMobil worth $1,048,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 776.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.0%

XOM stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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