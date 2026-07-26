First Trust Advisors LP Sells 133,696 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,185 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 133,696 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $73,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 111,075 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $74.83 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. CMS Energy's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered CMS Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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