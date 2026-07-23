First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,191,990 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664,538 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,191,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $207,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $79.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report).

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