First Trust Advisors LP Sells 246,788 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407,814 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 246,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.28% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $343,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.09. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $225.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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