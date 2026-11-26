First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,321 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 259,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of ITT worth $69,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.9% in the third quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 92.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Berryman acquired 2,390 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,565.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,226.58. This represents a 58.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Graziano De sold 500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $107,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,092.59. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Stock Up 1.9%

ITT opened at $216.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.96 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 8.60 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.3860 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ITT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $267.00 to $251.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

About ITT

ITT Inc. is a global manufacturer of engineered components and technology serving industrial, transportation, aerospace and defense, and energy markets. Its products include pumps and valves, brake pads and shock absorbers, and specialized connectors and control components. The company operates through three main businesses: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. These businesses provide products and services used in applications ranging from automotive braking systems and industrial fluid handling to aerospace equipment and energy infrastructure.

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