First Trust Advisors LP Sells 32,742 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,148 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 32,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $15,348,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,410 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 421,948 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 118,210 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,074,029 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $88,027,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5%

Cooper Companies stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here