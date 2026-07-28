First Trust Advisors LP Sells 39,760 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,224 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 39,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Carlisle Companies worth $42,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,626,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,582,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,783,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $399.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $340.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.88.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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