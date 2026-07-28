First Trust Advisors LP Sells 42,035 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,943 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $40,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,164 shares of the company's stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Belleair Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $229.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.75 and a 1 year high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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