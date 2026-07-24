First Trust Advisors LP Sells 49,196 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 49,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Entergy worth $108,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,068,725,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entergy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $984,512,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $118.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.05.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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