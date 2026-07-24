First Trust Advisors LP Sells 505,114 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,839 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 505,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $111,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 519.8% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 60,198 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486,064 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $210,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Stone Loft Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $406.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.92 and a 200-day moving average of $424.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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