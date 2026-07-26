First Trust Advisors LP Sells 699,863 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,423 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 699,863 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of NiSource worth $67,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

Key Stories Impacting NiSource

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating on NiSource and reiterated a $50 price target , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Benzinga report

KeyCorp kept an rating on NiSource and reiterated a , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case.

KeyCorp for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly initiated or maintained a Buy view on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Nisource (NI) Gets a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reportedly on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance.

KeyCorp for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full-year earnings remain at about $2.05 per share, so the latest analyst revisions do not materially alter the broad earnings outlook yet.

NiSource Stock Down 0.2%

NI opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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