First Trust Advisors LP Sells 77,542 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,448 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,542 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of MongoDB worth $90,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company's stock worth $754,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in MongoDB by 61.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock worth $604,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $574,821,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $298.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,225.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $336.75 and its 200 day moving average is $320.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.47 and a twelve month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here