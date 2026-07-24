First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,108 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,848 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Northern Trust worth $119,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northern Trust alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,663 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,442.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,409.45. This represents a 2.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 19,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.16, for a total value of $3,321,039.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,582.08. This represents a 51.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $177.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.12 and a 12 month high of $191.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Northern Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Northern Trust's payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Northern Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.25.

View Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

More Northern Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Trust this week:

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northern Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northern Trust wasn't on the list.

While Northern Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here