First Trust Advisors LP Sells 98,243 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 98,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of OneMain worth $50,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $813,874. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,500. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMF

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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