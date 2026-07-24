First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,985 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.14% of CLEAR Secure worth $138,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 2,283.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $260,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. CLEAR Secure's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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