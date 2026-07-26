First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 180,965 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $61,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,420,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,361,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,277,404,000 after acquiring an additional 762,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,476,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,771,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,021,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $674,218,000 after purchasing an additional 715,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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