First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,719 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 393,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $142,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after purchasing an additional 659,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $6,090,674,000 after buying an additional 1,082,285 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after buying an additional 9,655,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $3,552,550,000 after buying an additional 296,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,922,971,000 after acquiring an additional 602,647 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, signaling improving railroad fundamentals and better-than-expected operating performance.

Union Pacific beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, signaling improving railroad fundamentals and better-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted efficiency gains, stronger volumes, and pricing power, which supports the case for continued profit growth. Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management highlighted efficiency gains, stronger volumes, and pricing power, which supports the case for continued profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on UNP from $301 to $334 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment.

Bank of America raised its price target on UNP from $301 to $334 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and CN reached a settlement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern deal, reducing one layer of regulatory friction and improving the merger’s strategic outlook.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $304.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $315.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.16. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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