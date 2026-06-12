First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 46,221 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,938 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 46,221 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Industries makes up 1.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Gibraltar Industries worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6,841.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio purchased 1,000 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,561.80. This represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Bolanowski purchased 1,400 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,389 shares in the company, valued at $619,570.07. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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