State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,155 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,481,785 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.57% of FirstCash worth $323,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,429,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 276,429 shares of the company's stock worth $58,390,000 after purchasing an additional 177,470 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,025,472. Finally, Wellington Grp LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 43,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average is $206.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.59. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.21 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.17%. FirstCash's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buy back $200 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from FirstCash's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director James Graves sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.20, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,694.80. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on FirstCash from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates pawn stores that provide short-term, non-recourse loans secured by personal property and sell previously owned merchandise. Its stores also purchase items from customers, including jewelry, electronics, tools and other goods. The company serves customers in the United States and Latin America, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. Its retail operations offer a range of pre-owned goods, with jewelry among its key product categories. FirstCash was formed in 2016 through the merger of First Cash Financial Services and Cash America International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report).

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