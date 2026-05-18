FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 11,305.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 1,957,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.34% of FirstEnergy worth $81,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 78,328,151 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,588,992,000 after buying an additional 305,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,109,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,049,255,000 after buying an additional 761,157 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $841,161,000 after buying an additional 2,185,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,277,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $419,889,000 after buying an additional 205,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,627,746 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $395,323,000 after buying an additional 1,738,779 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,571.40. This trade represents a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. TD Cowen upgraded FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Further Reading

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