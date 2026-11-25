Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 450,330 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Highland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research set a $47.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4650 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is an investor-owned electric utility holding company focused primarily on regulated electricity transmission and distribution. Through its utility subsidiaries, it delivers electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Maryland. The company's operations include maintaining local electric distribution networks and owning and operating high-voltage transmission infrastructure across portions of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Further Reading

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