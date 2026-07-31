FirstService Corporation $FSV Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV - Free Report) TSE: FSV by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 219,890 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.45% of FirstService worth $220,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in FirstService by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 63.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. Weiss Ratings cut FirstService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "hold" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FirstService from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSV

FirstService Trading Up 1.5%

FSV opened at $144.57 on Friday. FirstService Corporation has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $209.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average is $144.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 2.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FirstService's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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