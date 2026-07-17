Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,279 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 414,650 shares during the period. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $1,774,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 111.9% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 31,789 shares of the mining company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 62,567 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $7.49 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.41 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Endeavour Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Endeavour Silver wasn't on the list.

While Endeavour Silver currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here