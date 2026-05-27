Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,483 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of PTC worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Trading Down 2.3%

PTC opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.55.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

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