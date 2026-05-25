Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 35,028 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,529 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Rockwell Automation worth $333,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rockwell Automation

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $452.86 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $399.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.79 and a 12 month high of $463.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,835,262.32. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total value of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,094. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,141 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,509 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

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