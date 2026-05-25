Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Billion Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284,310 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 242,597 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Intuit worth $1,513,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,797,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,565,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,356,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,163,080 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,432,867,000 after acquiring an additional 212,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $319.94 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $403.55 and its 200-day moving average is $509.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.36 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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