Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Billion Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355,805 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Mastercard worth $2,486,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 153.6% during the third quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,902,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.3% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 23,013 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $498.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $501.67 and its 200-day moving average is $529.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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