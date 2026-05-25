Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $446.14 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CocaCola worth $446,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 15.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,198 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth approximately $226,443,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,167,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth approximately $161,130,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

KO opened at $81.56 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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