Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $548.78 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Ingersoll Rand worth $548,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $11,109,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,244.74. The trade was a 36.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IR opened at $70.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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