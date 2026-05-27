Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $56.99 Million Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,101 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.64% of Shake Shack worth $56,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,627 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4,210.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 159.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 748 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:SHAK opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.49 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.11). Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $366.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,470 shares in the company, valued at $335,311. This represents a 22.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 378,670 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,099.60. The trade was a 9.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,616 shares of company stock worth $3,109,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Zacks Research upgraded Shake Shack from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Shake Shack from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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