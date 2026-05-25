Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 907.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,490,399 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 18,456,524 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Netflix worth $1,921,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,070.7% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 39,019 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,653.4% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 691.7% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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