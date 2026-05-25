Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154,469 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Home Depot worth $3,494,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after buying an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $429,648,000 after buying an additional 852,719 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,893,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.63. The company has a market capitalization of $311.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.39.

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About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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