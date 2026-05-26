Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 55,231 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $133,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $467.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $481.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.30. The company has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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