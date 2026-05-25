Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 368,721 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380,404 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after acquiring an additional 368,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $728,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 150.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,188,876 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $70,869,000 after buying an additional 714,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,451 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $229,831,000 after buying an additional 641,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 535.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,616 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $38,962,000 after buying an additional 550,774 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,999,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 227.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 509,904 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 354,210 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $84.00 to $93.83 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.42.

View Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE BUD opened at $83.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings forecasts for several upcoming periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profit expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD . Analyst estimate updates and rating note

Zacks Research raised earnings forecasts for several upcoming periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profit expectations for . Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD , which may help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. DZ Bank buy rating

DZ Bank reaffirmed a rating on , which may help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD announced a $5.8 million investment in its Williamsburg, Virginia brewery to expand production capacity and employee skills training, reinforcing its manufacturing commitment and support for Michelob ULTRA growth. Brewery investment announcement

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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